Former USC gynecologist pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

July 1 (UPI) -- Former University of Southern California gynecologist George Tyndall on Monday pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting 16 students while working for the university.

Tyndall, 76, pleaded not guilty to 29 counts of sex crimes including eight counts of sexual assault and 11 counts of sexual battery stemming from accusations that he inappropriately touched 16 women between 2009 and 2016.

He could face 53 years in prison if convicted.

"None of this ever happened," Tyndall's attorney, Andrew Flier, said.

Flier refused to waive a preliminary hearing in the case set for July 12 and asked for a hearing to review Tyndall's $2.075 million bail Wednesday.

The attorney added that Tyndall has a heart condition and diabetes and does not have a passport.

"He is not a danger or a threat to anyone," Flier said. "He is clearly not a flight risk. He has known about this for over a year."

Tyndall worked at USC for 30 years during which plaintiffs said he repeatedly touched and photographed patients inappropriately.

He departed from the university in 2017 after an internal investigation determined there were credible accusations of sexual harassment of students.