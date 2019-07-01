El Salvador leader takes blame for death of man, girl at U.S. border

The border between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico, is separated by the Rio Grande river and a chain link fence on the U.S. side, as seen from the Paso Del Norte bridge on January 10. File Photo by Natalie Krebs/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Monday took responsibility for the drowning deaths of a man and his young daughter, whose deaths were captured in a photo at the U.S.-Mexico border last week that drew widespread outcry.

The photo of Oscar Martinez and his toddler daughter Valeria on the bank of the Rio Grande renewed debate about U.S. immigration policies.

"We can blame any other country but what about our blame? What country did they flee? Did they flee the United States? They fled El Salvador, they fled our country. It is our fault," Bukele told BBC News.

"People don't flee their homes because they want to. People flee their homes because they feel they have to."

Martinez's wife, Tania Vannesa Alvos, said the pair were planning to cross the river into Brownsville, Texas, when the current swept them away. She said they'd received a humanitarian visa and planned to request political asylum in the United States.

Bukele, elected in February, said he doesn't approve of the Trump administration's treatment of immigrants, but emphasized his nation would be better served to improve domestic problems so citizens want to stay in El Salvador.

"I think migration is a right, but it should be an option, not an obligation," he said, adding that many leave to escape violence and poverty. "Right now it's an obligation for a lot of people."

Bukele told Sky News U.S. efforts to block Latin American migrants won't work.

"They are approaching this in the wrong way," Bukele said. "History has shown that this will not stop migration. What I would say to the U.S. government is we are ready to work on security and providing jobs for our people."

Migrants in Mexico: Journey to the U.S. border Migrants ride an inflatable raft on the Suchiate River from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, while a smuggler waits for their arrival in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico on Thursday. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Migrants follow a smuggler after riding the inflatable raft across the river in Ciudad Hidalgo. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Cineac Kinchel, who is from Haiti, sits with his daughter Michele in Tapachula, Mexico on Thursday. They have been staying along with migrants from Africa and Haiti near the Instituto Nacional de Migración Delegación Federal en Chiapas building, hoping to apply for an exit visa. The visa would allow them to travel legally through Mexico so they can make their way to the U.S. border. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Migrants wait in line to apply for an exit visa or a regional visitor visa in front of the INM office in Tapachula, Mexico. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo From left to right, Ania from Angola, Mulekwa from Congo, and Lidia Maria from Angola wait in front of the INM office for their number to be called. Once their number is called, they will be able to apply for an exit visa that is valid for 20 days. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Narciso Lopez Flores sits in his store near where the migrants from Africa and Haiti have temporarily settled in Tapachula, Mexico. Lopez has been living in Tapachula for 30 years and says that he feels bad for the migrants. He believes they should be allowed to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Erica, 11, of Angola, poses for a photo in Tapachula, Mexico, where she has been staying. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Mulekwa of Congo poses for a photo in Tapachula, Mexico, where she lives now. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Nira and her son Eduard from Congo pose for a photo in Tapachula, Mexico, where they now live. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Priscilla and her son Kilembi from Angola. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Stephen waits in the motel room he shares with two other men in Tapachula, Mexico on Wednesday. Stephen traveled from his home country, Cameroon, to Mexico in hopes of getting an exit visa so he can travel to the U.S.-Mexico border and seek asylum. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI. | License Photo License Photo Brayan Rosales Hidalgo, 34, from Honduras, holds his and his 11-year-old son Antony's INM regional visitor visa cards near a sports complex, a makeshift detention center in Mapastepec, Mexico on Tuesday. "The gangs took my house and threatened my family, so we fled," Hidalgo told UPI. Rosales is trying to get to his brother in Tijuana, Mexico, though the regional visas are only good for four Southern Mexican states. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | Migrants from Haiti, Africa, the Middle East and Asia wait in front of the INM in Tapachula, Mexico, for their number to be called on Monday. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Tension has been building because of the length of time it is taking to get the process started. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo Javier Valdez holds a list of names in front of INM's regional sub-delegation office in Tapachula, Mexico. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo License Photo Migrants, mainly Cubans, wait in front of INM's regional sub-delegation office to discuss having the proper paperwork. Unlike Central Americans, Cuban migrants are not eligible for regional visitor visas. Instead, they must apply for either humanitarian or exit visas if they want to continue north to the U.S.-Mexico border. Immigration officials have been slow to grant Cubans visas, stranding hundreds in southern Mexico and deporting those they find without documents. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI |