At least 2 dead after storms batter N.Y., Connecticut

July 1 (UPI) -- A round of storms in the Northeast over the weekend has killed at least two people and left thousands without power, authorities said.

A woman died in Seaview Marina on Fire Island, Conn., Sunday and a man in Fairfield, Conn.

Police said the woman drowned in rough waters during the storm, and the 54-year-old man was hit by a falling tree limb.

Gusts of 50 miles per hour and hail swept through Suffolk County, N.Y., where a tree fell on the car of Commack resident Michael Messina.

"It looks like the Wizard of Oz," Messina told WCBS-TV. "It's really crazy. Everything was just flying up in the air. In just a matter of seconds, tiles on the roof came off, the pool house got damaged, chairs got broken, PVC fence broken."

Utility officials said its crews worked 16-hour shifts to restore power to 75,000 customers. About 20,500 were still without electricity Monday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued several people in western Connecticut and Long Island Sound, officials said.