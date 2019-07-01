10 killed in plane crash at Texas airport

July 1 (UPI) -- Ten people were killed when an airplane crashed into a hangar and burst into flames shortly after takeoff at a Texas airport, according to officials.

The twin-engine Beechcraft King Air aircraft crashed Sunday at 9:11 a.m. at the Addison Municipal Airport, killing two crew members and eight passengers onboard, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said in a press conference.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

There were no survivors, Landsberg said, adding the hangar was empty when the crash occurred aside from a helicopter and an aircraft, both of which sustained damage.

Landsberg said it deployed eight NTSB members from Washington to the crash site, adding that five additional experts from around the country will also be participating in the investigation.

"We're here to begin the investigation to look for the perishable evidence," he said.

Jennifer Rodi, NTSB's lead investigator in the crash, said her team walked through the crash scene and will begin to gather information on the flight crew, specifically their training, knowledge and experience.

"This is just the fact-gathering stage" and preliminary investigation results are expected in two weeks, Landsberg said, adding that the cause of the crash is unknown.

"There are any number of possibilities that could occur and, as I said, we are not in a position to speculate," he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was headed to St. Petersburg, Florida, when it crashed.

It said it had also deployed investigators to the site and that the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.