June 30 (UPI) -- A burglar captured on surveillance cooking a late-night meal at a Wendy's restaurant and then stealing a safe in South Florida has been identified and arrested.

Patrick Benson, 34, was arrested Sunday morning, the Martin County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook.

Benson, who has been coined a "modern day hamburglar" by the agency, was charged with burglary, grand theft and attempted burglary after deputies said he was caught on video inside two Jensen Beach restaurants after hours on June 23 and another on June 7.

On Friday night, the sheriff's office posted photos on its Facebook page.

RELATED Suspected burglar inside Texas home was confused deer

The Sheriff's Office said it received multiple tips from the community about who the suspected "hamburglar" might be. Benson, who faces additional charges, is in custody at the Martin County Jail in the multiple incidents.

"The suspect has been successful at forcing his way into two restaurants cooking himself some dinner- then stealing what he can't consume," the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

In one case, he fired up the grill at a Wendy's and cooked himself a hamburger before stealing the safe.

RELATED Burglar in Trump mask hits shopping center in Australia

In the thefts, he used bricks or large rocks to break the glass windows to gain access. He worked his way around the establishments and selected the items he was going to steal.

The Sheriff's Office said he tried to break into a gas station down the street from Wendy's

"I think he was drunk," Vinay Solanki, the manager of the gas station, Rocket Fuel, told WPBF-TV.

Deputies also believe he broke into Jan's Place, also in Jensen Beach two weeks earlier.