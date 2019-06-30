Man shot after birth of twins dies at same Louisville hospital

June 30 (UPI) -- A man walking home after the birth of his twins and then shot has died at the same hospital in Louisville where they were born.

Tyrese Garvin, 20, was at University Hospital last Sunday when his premature son and daughter were born. Hours later at 6 p.m., he was walking down the street when police say he became the victim of a random shooting by three juveniles.

He was transported to the same hospital and was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m. Friday, his family told WAVE-TV via activist Christopher 2X.

Garvin had been shot multiple times, with bullets hitting his body and his head, family said. Doctors told the family "there is not going to be a recovery."

Before family members decided to take Garvin off life support, 2X said the mother took her newborn twins from the maternity ward up to the ninth floor of University of Louisville Hospital, where the intensive care unit is located.

"He was very excited at becoming a father," a family member named Gail told WAVE-TV. "Then, something like this happens and his children will never get to know him. That's sad."

Garvin graduated from high school two years ago and recently landed a job at GE, his family said.

"It's just a hard impact for me because I know I'll never see him walk through that door and act silly with me anymore, but this is just so senseless," Kathleen Roberts, Garvin's grandmother, said.

"They've taken some of my life with them," Cleatra Garvin, Garvin's other grandmother, said. "I just tell them to stop. Stop the violence."

During a news conference Saturday, 2X was surrounded by young members of "Balling for a Cause," a group that rapper Master P formed in 2018 to help get at-risk children off the streets.

"From everything I've heard from nurses and everything, they're going to be some strong, little twins," 2X said. "They don't have a daddy no more. He's gone."

His family is raising money for his medical bills and funeral expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up.

Police arrested three juveniles who range in age from 14 to 17.

"He was not the target of the issue, but go back to the kids," 2X, a Louisville community activist, said. "They're so angry and they feel if you might be from this neighborhood might as well just do you like this."

Since the city of Louisville and Jefferson County merged in 2003, 2X said more than 1,300 people have died in shootings and 4,000 people have been wounded by gunfire. The University of Louisville Hospital currently has "floor after floor" of gunshot victims, 2X said.