Hiker, 73, rescued after week missing in California forest

A 73-year-old California man was rescued on Saturday after he went missing for a week while hiking in a forest. Photo courtesy Los Angeles County Special Enforcement Bureau.

June 30 (UPI) -- Crews rescued a 73-year-old man who had been missing for a week after becoming separated from his hiking group in a California forest.

The Las Angeles County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau tweeted Saturday that they had found Eugene Jo alive near Devil's Canyon in the Angeles National Forest and airlifted him to a hospital.

Dorey Huston a spokeswoman for Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena told The Mercury News that Jo remained there in good condition.

Jo became separated from his group while traveling on the Mount Waterman Trail at about 5:30 p.m. on June 22.

More than 50 people assisted in the search that involved helicopters, rescue dogs and drones.

The search was delayed due to communication issues between Jo's hiking group, who mostly speak Korean, and local officials.