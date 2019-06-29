Police arrest Salt Lake City man in connecting with Mackenzie Lueck case

June 29 (UPI) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, who had not been seen since arriving in Salt Lake City early June 17.

Salt Lake City resident Ayoola Ajayi has been charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body, police chief Mike Brown said at a news conference Friday.

The 23-year-old Lueck arrived at the Salt Lake City International Airport from California about 2 a.m. and took a Lyft from the airport to Hatch Park where she met a male, authorities said. Police said she had been attending her grandmother's funeral.

Authorities said cellphone records and other digital evidence led them to Ajayi. Police said while searching his home, they found charred tissue that contained DNA evidence found on Lueck's belongings.

Lueck's parents reported her missing on June 20 and the case drew national attention before Ajayi's arrest. During a hearing Friday, a judge ordered Ajayi held without bail.

Ajayi, who police established through phone records was the last person Lueck communicated with before her disappearance, has no criminal history in Utah apart from traffic citations. He was investigated on a rape complaint in 2014, but the female victim declined to press charges, North Park Police Department said in a statement Friday.