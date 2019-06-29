Boy, 2, dies from E. coli at San Diego County Fair

June 29 (UPI) -- A 2-year-old boy has died from an E.coli infection after visiting a San Diego County Fair.

The child died Monday from complications of Shiga-toxin producing E. Coli linked to animal contact at the fair after being hospitalized earlier this month, authorities said in a statement Friday.

Fairgrounds CEO Tim Fennell told during a late-night news conference that officials heard of the boy's death four days after he died.

"Our hearts, our prayers, our thoughts go out to the family and friends of this young child," Fennell said. "We're devastated."

Three other children, ages 2 to 13, had non-fatal infections linked to contact with animals at the San Diego County Fair from June 8 to June 15 and were not hospitalized, the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency reported.

Though the source of the bacteria is under investigation, all children had a report of visiting animal areas of the fair or the petting zoo, or other animal contact at the fair. The county Department of Environmental Health re-inspected food areas visited by the children and found no link to the cases.

San Diego County Fair officials have closed all public access to animal areas, including the petting zoo, but the fair will continue through the Fourth of July.

"Our sympathies go out of the family of the child that died from this illness," county public health officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said. "While most people recover from this illness without complications, 5 to 10 percent of people diagnosed with STEC develop the life-threatening kidney infection."

Symptom of STEC usually occur three to four days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria, but can start anywhere from one to 10 days after exposure. The symptoms include severe abdominal cramps, watery or bloody diarrhea, and vomiting.

County officials asked anyone who has had symptoms on or after June 8 to contact a health provider.

Fennell said "safety is our number one priority," and there was signage near animals to wash hands.

"I can't strongly recommend enough that you have to wash your hands anytime you're around any animal before you eat," he said.