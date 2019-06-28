Senate panel sets confirmation hearing for Joint Chiefs nominee

Gen. Mark Milley will appear before the Senate armed services committee July 11. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- The Senate armed services committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Gen. Mark Milley to head the Joint Chiefs of Staff in two weeks, the panel announced Friday.

The hearing is scheduled for July 11 at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

President Donald Trump in December announced his intention to nominate Milley to replace Gen. Joseph Dunford as chairman of the military leadership group. Dunford, who also served in the Obama administration, is scheduled to complete his term in the fall.

Milley, a graduate of Princeton and Columbia, has served as a Green Beret on an elite team in the Army and was deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.