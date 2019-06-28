The FDA said it's committed to learning if there are strong links between the foods and heart failure in dogs. File Photo by Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock/UPI

June 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has expanded a year-long investigation into links between certain dog foods and congestive heart failure, and has named more than a dozen brands most often associated with reported cases.

The agency, which began investigating potential connections a year ago, on Thursday pointed to 16 brands it said are most frequently identified with more than 500 cases of dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in dogs.

While the underlying cause of DCM is unknown, it is believed to be a genetic component. Large and giant dog breeds are most typically affected. Golden Retrievers, Labrador Retrievers, Great Danes and Pit Bulls are the most common dogs that acquire the disease, the FDA said, and dogs were fed dry food in nearly all of the reported cases.

Canine DCM is a disease that effects dogs' heart muscles, which can often result in congestive failure.

"We know it can be devastating to suddenly learn that your previously healthy pet has a potentially life-threatening disease like DCM," Steven M. Solomon, director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine, said in a statement.

"That's why the FDA is committed to continuing our collaborative scientific investigation into the possible link."

The brands identified by the FDA are: Acana (67 cases), Zignature (64), Taste of the Wild (53), 4Health (32), Earthborn Holistic (32), Blue Buffalo (31), Nature's Domain (29), Fromm (24), Merrick (16), California Natural (15), Natural Balance (15), Orijen (12), Nature's Variety (11), Nutri Source(10), Nutro (10) and Rachael Ray Nutrish (10).