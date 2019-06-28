FBI, police conduct search for missing 2-year-old Virginia boy

June 28 (UPI) -- The FBI said it is assisting local law enforcement in the search for a 2-year-old Virginia boy who has been missing since Monday.

"Help us bring this little boy home," the FBI said in a tweet Thursday, asking for anyone with information to contact the police.

Noah Tomlin was last seen Monday at around 1 a.m. when he was put to bed in his Hampton trailer home wearing a green and white pyjama shirt and a diaper, according to the FBI.

He was reported missing at 11:36 a.m. after his mother went to check on him and discovered he was gone.

Since then, an intensive search has been underway, police said.

"This is weighing heavy on the officers' hearts and minds that are searching and we are hoping for a positive resolution," Hampton Police Sgt. Reginald Williams said.

Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult told reporters Wednesday that the search had shifted to a local landfill some 10 miles from Tomlin's home.

Sult said they are considering all possibilities in his disappearance from the child walking away in the middle of the night to foul play.

"There's nothing we're not looking at," he said.