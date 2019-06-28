Ethics committee to probe Rep. Matt Gaetz tweet about Michael Cohen

June 28 (UPI) -- The House Committee on Ethics announced Friday it's opening an investigation into whether Rep. Matt Gaetz attempted to threaten Michael Cohen with a tweet about his marriage in February.
The panel said it established an investigative subcommittee because Gaetz, R-Fla., refused to be interviewed as part of the committee's review into a complaint about the tweet.
The night before Cohen's scheduled testimony with the House oversight committee, Gaetz posted a tweet making allegations about his personal relationships.
"Hey @MichaelCohen212 -- Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for a chat. I wonder if she'll remain faithful when you're in prison. She's about to learn a lot," Gaetz tweeted.
Gaetz later deleted the tweet and apologized, saying he didn't intend to threaten Cohen.
The ethnics committee said it received a complaint that the tweet sought to "threaten, intimidate, harass or otherwise improperly influence" Cohen's testimony.
On Feb. 27, Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, told lawmakers the president is a racist and a con man, and that he regretted working for him.
"Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020 that there will never be a peaceful transition of power," he said. And this is why I agreed to appear before you today."
Gaetz defended his decision not to cooperate with the ethics committee's review in a statement to The Hill.
"If members of Congress want to spend their time psychoanalyzing my tweets, it's certainly their prerogative," Gaetz said. "I won't be joining them in the endeavor."