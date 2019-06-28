Ethics committee to probe Rep. Matt Gaetz tweet about Michael Cohen

The House Committee on Ethics said it opened an investigation after Rep. Matt Gaetz declined to appear for an interview. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- The House Committee on Ethics announced Friday it's opening an investigation into whether Rep. Matt Gaetz attempted to threaten Michael Cohen with a tweet about his marriage in February.

The panel said it established an investigative subcommittee because Gaetz, R-Fla., refused to be interviewed as part of the committee's review into a complaint about the tweet.

The night before Cohen's scheduled testimony with the House oversight committee, Gaetz posted a tweet making allegations about his personal relationships.

"Hey @MichaelCohen212 -- Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for a chat. I wonder if she'll remain faithful when you're in prison. She's about to learn a lot," Gaetz tweeted.

RELATED House panel approves bill to pay Coast Guard members during government shutdowns

Gaetz later deleted the tweet and apologized, saying he didn't intend to threaten Cohen.

The ethnics committee said it received a complaint that the tweet sought to "threaten, intimidate, harass or otherwise improperly influence" Cohen's testimony.

On Feb. 27, Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, told lawmakers the president is a racist and a con man, and that he regretted working for him.

RELATED Senate panel sets confirmation hearing for Joint Chiefs nominee

"Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020 that there will never be a peaceful transition of power," he said. And this is why I agreed to appear before you today."

Gaetz defended his decision not to cooperate with the ethics committee's review in a statement to The Hill.

"If members of Congress want to spend their time psychoanalyzing my tweets, it's certainly their prerogative," Gaetz said. "I won't be joining them in the endeavor."

RELATED Democrats resurrect bill to punish election interference