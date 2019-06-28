Abortion rights advocates rally at a demonstration organized by NARAL Pro-Choice California in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 21. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia filed a lawsuit Friday challenging Georgia's new "heartbeat" abortion law in a case that could potentially take the issue back to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights are also part of the lawsuit against the controversial law.

In May, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 481, outlawing most abortions after a doctor detects cardiac activity, which usually occurs after about six week of pregnancy. The law goes into effect Jan. 1.

Critics immediately said the law is unconstitutional.

RELATED Alabama woman shot while pregnant indicted in death of her unborn baby

"HB 481 is blatantly unconstitutional under 50 years of Supreme Court precedent," ACLU attorney Sean Young told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Politicians have no right telling women or couples when to start or expand a family. Politicians should not be second-guessing women's healthcare decisions."

State Attorney General Chris Carr said he's reviewing the ACLU complaint.

Georgia law since 2012 allows abortions through 20 weeks.

ACLU Executive Director Andrea Young said abortion is critical for women to excel in education and careers.

"Roe versus Wade is critical for women to continue to participate in society the way we do," she said. "We have to protect individuals' right to make the decision that is best for them and their life and their family."

When Kemp signed the bill, he said it will protect life and "ensure all Georgians have the opportunity to live, grow, learn and prosper."

The Georgia law is one of several restrictive abortion statutes passed recently in the United States. Anti-abortion advocates hope at least one of the cases ends up in the Supreme Court to challenge its landmark 1973 ruling that made abortion legal nationwide.