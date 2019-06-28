25,000 fireworks recalled after boy loses hand

June 28 (UPI) -- Grandma's Fireworks is recalling around 25,000 fireworks for violating federal regulatory standards.

The U. S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall, which involves 18 different products, was due to the fireworks being overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce a loud bang.

"Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The fireworks were sold from January 2009 to April 2019 at Grandma's Fireworks in West College Corner, Indiana.

The recall comes after an 8-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were injured in an explosion from a firework in March.

The boys had found the broken end of a Talon rocket in an ally and lit the end of it, resulting in the 8-year-old boy to lose a hand.

"I think the hard thing is that we are always so careful, and we're both grandmas and we have really, really tried hard," Grandma's co-owner Chris Hannon told WLWT5. "So, when we heard that was something from us, we were both crushed."