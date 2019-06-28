June 28 (UPI) -- Two people died Thursday night when a small plane crash landed into a home in south-central North Carolina, authorities said.

Investigators said the pilot and one person in the home died. A third person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

"It was a double-wide modular home, and it (the plane) came in and it took the whole back of the house out," eyewitness Kenny Oxendine told WTVD-TV.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.