Watch Live: Democrats face off in second night of 2020 debates

June 27 (UPI) -- Another group of 10 Democrats face off Thursday in a second night of debate in the 2020 presidential election.

The debate will take place from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami and will be broadcast live by NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo as well as streamed on their YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Thursday's debates will feature former Vice President Joe Biden; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; California Sen. Kamala Harris; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; California Rep. Eric Swalwell; author Marianne Williamson; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.