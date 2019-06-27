Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday on Wall Street in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- For the third time, new government figures on Thursday revised U.S. economic growth during the first quarter of 2019.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis' third estimate showed the economy grew by 3.1 percent over Q1 of 2018, and was an improvement on the 2.2 percent growth from the fourth quarter of last year. The growth was rooted in strong defense spending, the Commerce Department said.

The department said the second revision is based on "more complete source data" than it had before. Its previous update a month ago also showed 3.1 percent growth, down from 3.2 percent reported in the initial figures.

The differences were seen in consumer spending and investments. The report said consumer spending was lower than first reported, and business investment in intellectual property products was stronger. Spending on nonresidential structures was also higher than previously stated.

The growth was also aided by an unusually large increase in unsold goods and an improved trade balance, Thursday's assessment said. The figures showed, however, that without those inventories, federal spending and exports, the economy grew by only 1.3 percent -- the slowest rise since 2013.

Some experts believe the U.S. economy stumbled between April and June.