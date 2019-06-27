Supreme Court expected to decide census case before recess Thursday

President Donald Trump appears in a video message to new citizens of the United States during a special naturalization ceremony in New York City on July 3, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide Thursday if the Trump administration can add a controversial question about citizenship to the 2020 Census.

Thursday is the last chance for the high court to rule on the case before it recesses for the summer.

The Commerce Department has urged the court for weeks to expedite its ruling on the matter because it must begin printing census materials July 1.

While lower courts have rejected the administration's motives in adding the question, the majority of the high court justices during April arguments appeared to lean in favor -- if only slightly -- of allowing the department to move forward with the question, which hasn't appeared on any U.S. census since 1950.

There are two main sides to the controversy -- those who say the question will enforce federal voting laws and opponents who say it would lead to a substantial undercount, because many undocumented migrants would not participate. At least one government estimate suggested an undercount could miss as many s 6.5 million people.

As a result, states like Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New York and Texas could all lose seats in the House of Representatives, as they are directly determined by state population.

While parties to the case have waited for weeks for the high court's decision, they've continued to file motions. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a motion Tuesday with the Supreme Court saying the move to add the question is a strategy to increase Republican votes hatched by GOP redistricting expert Thomas Hofeller, who said it could help Republicans and disadvantage Democrats. Documents about Hofeller's work were recently discovered by his daughter after his death.