A U.S. woman who ran a nonprofit Christian charity in Uganda is being sued for allegedly posing as a doctor in a clinic where hundreds of children died. Photo by piotr_pabijan/Shutterstock

June 27 (UPI) -- A U.S. woman has been accused of running an unlicensed medical clinic in Uganda where she allegedly posed as a doctor, leading to the deaths of hundreds of children, a lawsuit by a Ugandan advocacy group said.

Renee Bach, 29, of Bedford, Va., founded a Christian nonprofit in Uganda where she was often seen wearing a white coat and stethoscope. She allegedly often administered medications to children in her care. Parents, including those represented in the lawsuit, would find out after their children died that Bach had no medical training, the lawsuit alleges.

"It is unacceptable behavior, for anyone, black or white, rich or poor, missionary or angel to pass off as a 'medical practitioner' when they are not," Beatrice Kayaga, a spokeswoman for Women's Probono Initiative said in a statement. "By doing so, they mislead unsuspecting vulnerable members of the public."

Bach's lawyer, David Gibbs denied that his client presented herself as a doctor or nurse and called the plaintiffs, Gimbo Brenda and Kakai Annet, "reputational terrorists" and said the lawsuit will be "vigorously answered in court."

He said the facility employed doctors and nurses.

"As Ms. Bach worked alongside Ugandan medical professionals, she learned skills to help provide assistance as necessary; and she often assisted nurses and other healthcare professionals to serve in crisis situations," Gibbs said. "She never represented herself as a doctor or nurse, but she made nutritional care provide by qualified medical professionals more accessible for families in rural areas."

The nonprofit founded by Bach, Serving His Children, aims to end malnutrition in Uganda. The lawsuit claims the clinic has been shut down and ordered to cease treatment. Gibbs didn't respond to questions on the clinic's current status.

"My son, Elijah Benjamin, would be two years old today had he been alive," Annet said in a statement. "I feel his life was snatched from my arms by the actions of Ms. Renee Bach. I hope the court can give me justice."