Watch live: Trump speaks at the Faith & Freedom Coalition event

June 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will headline the Faith and Freedom Coalition's annual "Road to the Majority" conference in Washington D.C. Wednesday.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. EDT.

The three-day event includes at star-studded line-up of Republican speakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"On the key issue priorities of the faith community, President Trump has delivered on his promises, including the confirmation of two Supreme Court Justices and over 100 lower court judges, protecting the sanctity of unborn life, defending religious freedom, passing historic criminal justice reform and supporting the state of Israel," said Faith and Freedom Coalition chairman Ralph Reed.