Watch live: First night of Democratic presidential debates takes place in Miami

The stage is set for the NBC News Democratic Debate at the Knight Concert Hall in Miami, Florida. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- A group of 10 Democrats will take part in the first of two nights of Democratic 2020 presidential debates on Wednesday.

The debates will take place from 9 p.m. EDT to 11 p.m. EDT in Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and will be broadcast live by NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. They will also be streamed live by NBC News and Telemundo.

The 10 candidates featured in the first round of debates include Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan.