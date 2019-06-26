Rep. Eric Swalwell (R) holds his baby daughter, Kathryn Watts Swalwell, as he talks to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the House chamber in January. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., is in his fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- With more than two dozen Democrats running for president in 2020, Rep. Eric Swalwell says he's setting himself apart by making gun control his "top priority."

The representative from California announced his bid in April during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He said the country is in "quicksand, unable to solve problems and threats from abroad, unable to make life better for people."

"None of that is going to change until we get a leader who is willing to go big on the issues we take on, be bold on the solutions we offer and do good in the way we govern. I'm ready to solve these problems."

On the issues

While Swalwell says he wants to "bring the promise of America to all Americans" on his campaign website explaining why he's running, the only policy issue he mentions by name is gun control.

"I hear from schoolchildren who are learning in fear because too many lawmakers love their guns more than they love our kids," he said of his six years in Congress.

He called it his top priority during a National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials forum Friday in Miami.

Swalwell called for banning and buying back some 15 million assault weapons he said should only be used on the battlefield and universal background checks. He also said the federal government should invest in cities to limit crime.

On climate change, Swalwell has expressed support for the Green New Deal, including a transition to green jobs for gas and oil workers. He's said creating new jobs is a priority for him through infrastructure investment and a focus on entrepreneurship and workforce training.

He's been supportive of the Affordable Care Act and calls for guaranteed coverage for all Americans as well as "cures in our lifetime" for diseases such as Alzheimer's and cancer.

Background

Swalwell began his political career as a student liaison to the College Park, Md., City Council while he attended University of Maryland, College Park, to earn a bachelor's degree in government and politics. He also earned a law degree from the the University of Maryland School of Law in Baltimore.

After college, he interned for Rep. Ellen Tauscher, D-Calif., before becoming deputy district attorney in Alameda County, Calif. In 2010, he was elected to the Dublin City Council, where he served until his 2012 election to the House. He is in his fourth term in Congress, representing California's 15th district, which includes parts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

He married his second wife, Brittany Swalwell, in 2016, and they have a 2-year-old son, Nelson, and an 8-month-old daughter, Kathryn, who goes by Cricket.