June 26 (UPI) -- The House oversight and reform committee authorized a subpoena Wednesday for White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, for what U.S. officials have said were violations of the Hatch Act.

The panel convened Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT, but Conway did not appear to testify about activity the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said this month violated federal law. She is accused of openly campaigning for and against candidates during her capacity as a White House employee, which is prohibited under the Hatch Act.

"There are rarely issues that come before our committee that are so clear cut," committee chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md. said in his opening statement. "This is not a conspiracy to silence her or restrict her First Amendment rights. This is an effort to enforce federal law."

Counsel to the president Pat Cipollone wrote a letter Monday saying Conway wouldn't testify or appear before the House committee.

RELATED Watchdog group accuses Ivanka Trump of violating Hatch Act on Twitter

"In accordance with longstanding precedent, we respectfully decline the invitation to make Ms. Conway available for testimony before the committee," Cipollone said.

Trump said Conway has a right to free speech and he wouldn't remove her from her position, as the Office of the Special Counsel recommended earlier this month. Trump added that Conway is a "terrific person. She's a tremendous spokesperson. She's been loyal."

Rep. Jim Jordon, R-Ohio, said the accusations from the Office of Special Counsel are unfair, unprecedented and wrong. He cited examples of previous White House counsels who openly supported Democratic candidates during the Obama administration.

"Now that it's a strong-willed Republican helping President Trump, we can't have that. We've got to stop that," Jordan said. "They don't like the fact that she's conservative. She's being targeted because she's good at what she does."

He cited previous cases in which the Internal Revenue Service targeted conservative Tea Party groups for the same reason, because they were effective.

Cummings said Conway is a repeat offender who openly mocked the Hatch Act, responding with, "'Blah, blah, blah .... Let me know when the jail sentence starts'" when asked about it by a reporter.

"Congress has never accepted the claim that White House advisers are immune," Cummings said.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has also been accused of violating the Hatch Act.