June 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in California arrested a former University of Southern California gynecologist and charged him with the sexual assault of 16 students, prosecutors said Wednesday.

George Tyndall, 72, faces 18 counts of sexual penetration and 11 counts of sexual battery by fraud, all felonies.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney said the sexual assaults happened between 2009 and 2016 and involved victims between the ages of 17 and 29.

Tyndall retired in 2017 after about three decades as a USC staff gynecologist. An internal investigation at the time determined there were credible accusations of sexual harassment of students.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

"We look forward to proving his innocence," Tyndall's lawyer, Andrew Flier, told NBC News. "He remains adamant he will then be totally exonerated.

If convicted, Tyndall faces up to 53 years in prison.

In October, USC reached a $215 million class-action settlement for failing to prevent the abuse and respond properly to accusations against Tyndall.

The plaintiffs said Tyndall inappropriate touched and photographed patients repeatedly throughout his career.