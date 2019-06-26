3 killed in California Ford dealership shooting

June 26 (UPI) -- Three people were dead following a shooting at a California Ford dealership, police said.

The Morgan Hill Police Department said officers were responding to multiple reports of shots fired inside the Morgan Hill Ford Store on Condit Road at around 6:07 p.m. when they discovered a deceased male lying on the ground outside from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A handgun was found near the body, the department said in a statement.

Ford employees then directed the officers inside the store to where there were two deceased employees from apparent gunshot wounds.

"Medical aide responded and both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene," the Morgan Hill Police Department said.

The building has been cleared and secured, police said, adding that there is no threat to the public.

"Morgan Hill Police is conducting a thorough and in-depth investigation and will be on the scene for some time," it said.

The police department is working with the sheriff's office, California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire and Morgan Hill Fire at the scene of the shooting.