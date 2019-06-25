Mueller to testify before Congress over Russia investigation

Former special counsel Robert Mueller, who has said his report into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election would stand as his testimony, has agreed pursuant to subpoenas to testify before Congress July 17. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Former special counsel Robert Mueller will testify before Congress next month over his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and accusations of obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

The House Committee on the Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said Mueller agreed to testify in open session July 17 "pursuant to subpoenas."

"Americans have demanded to hear directly from the special counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered and determined about Russia's attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign's acceptance and use of that help and President Trump and his associates' obstruction of the investigation into the attack," the chairmen said in a joint statement. "We look forward to hearing his testimony, as do all Americans."

The Democrats issued the subpoenas after Mueller spoke publicly last month on his team's findings stating that he would not testify before Congress as "the report is my testimony."

RELATED Trump seeks to remove regulatory barriers for affordable housing

Mueller said if his team was certain the president did not commit a crime, they would say so.

The rare public appearance by Mueller came amid controversy over the publication of his 448-page report by Attorney General William Barr, who was accused by Democrats of covering up for Trump with the release of a four-page summary of the report. He then released a redacted version of the report in April.

The report, which was completed in March, was the culmination of a two-year investigation by Mueller and his office that showed Russia did interfere in U.S. democracy. Concerning allegations against Trump, it said that the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of a crime.

RELATED Nadler reaches deal to interview former White House staffer

"Russia attacked our democracy to help Trump win," Schiff said on Twitter announcing Mueller's compliance with the subpoenas. "Trump welcomed and used that help. As Mueller said, that should concern every American. And now, every American will get to hear directly from Mueller."