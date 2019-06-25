Trending Stories

SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches 24 satellites in government mission
Man found guilty of 2017 killing of Chinese student at University of Illinois
India's tariff on U.S. apples delivers major blow to fruit industry
Mexico deploys 15,000 troops to U.S. border
Supreme Court rules 'crime of violence' law is unconstitutionally vague

Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Giannis Antetokounmpo attend the NBA Awards

FTC announces crackdown on groups facilitating illegal robocalls
Trump seeks to remove regulatory barriers for affordable housing
More walking may bring long-term cardiovascular benefits to older adults
Astros activate outfielder Springer, pitcher McHugh from injured list
Study links lightning with gamma rays inside clouds
 
