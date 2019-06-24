Woman, 3 children found dead near Texas border

A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle by a border fence along the south Texas border in the Rio Grande Valley. Photo by Donna Burton/U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

June 24 (UPI) -- Border patrol agents discovered the bodies of a woman and three children near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said the bodies of a woman in her 20s, two infants and a toddler were found Sunday night by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents southeast of Anzalduas Park in the Las Paloma Wildlife Management Area near the Rio Grand Valley in south Texas.

BREAKING NEWS: Deputies are on scene by the river SE of the Anzalduas Park in Las Paloma Wildlife Management Area where Border Patrol agents located 4 deceased bodies. Bodies appear to be 2 infants, a toddler and 20yoa female. Deputies are awaiting FBI agents who will be leading. pic.twitter.com/2qPCYDjZBu— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) June 24, 2019

He said local deputies were at the scene waiting for FBI agents, who were to lead the investigation.

According to United States Border Patrol data, for fiscal year 2018, 96 bodies were found in the Rio Grand Valley. A total of 283 bodies were found along the southwest border last year.