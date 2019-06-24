A Secret Service agent stands guard during a lockdown on the North Lawn of the White House on June 19. Another scare prompted another lockdown Monday Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service locked down the White House early Monday afternoon due to a suspicious package on the grounds along Pennsylvania Avenue, officials said.

Pedestrian traffic was closed along the avenue between 15th and 17th streets, including Lafayette Park on the White House's north side.

News media were gathered in the briefing room and told not to go outside, as agents and at least one dog swept the area.

President Donald Trump is at the White House. His schedule shows he was taking photos with 2019 Presidential Scholars when the White House was locked down.

The lockdown comes just five days after a man jumped the fence at the presidential residence and tried to leave a backpack on the secure grounds. He was arrested.

This is a developing story