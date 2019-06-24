June 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order Monday afternoon aimed at making patients more aware of their healthcare costs earlier in the treatment process.

The president will sign the order on Improving Price and Quality Transparency in Healthcare during a ceremony at 3 p.m. in the White House.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the executive order "will go down as one of the most significant steps in the long history of American healthcare reform."

It will require hospitals and insurance companies to tell patients their rates for medical services and what patients will be expected to pay out of pocket prior to undergoing a procedure. The order also directs the Treasury Department to make health savings accounts available to pay for more healthcare costs.

The announcement is the latest in a campaign by the Trump administration to reduce the costs of healthcare for patients and to make those costs more transparent.

In May, Azar announced a new rule to require pharmaceutical companies to reveal the prices of drugs they advertise in television ads.

"The president has a clear vision for American healthcare," Azar said. "Today, the president is delivering on that historic promise."