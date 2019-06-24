Nadler reaches deal to interview former White House staffer

Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said the interview will happen after November 1 due to Annie Donaldson being in her third trimester of pregnancy. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- The House judiciary committee reached an agreement Monday with Annie Donaldson, the former chief of staff for former White House counsel Donald McGahn, to give testimony before the panel.

The committee issued a subpoena for Donaldson and former communications director Hope Hicks to appear for a hearing related to an investigation into potential obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power in the White House. They also sought documents from the two women.

Donaldson was due to appear Monday for a hearing, but Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said there were concerns about her ability to travel and testify because she is in her third trimester of pregnancy.

Under the agreement, Donaldson will appear for testimony after Nov. 1, provide answers to written questions within a week of receiving them and inform the committee whether the White House provided her documents.

Nadler said he was happy to reach an agreement with Donaldson.

"We understand that Ms. Donaldson's pregnancy makes it difficult for her to travel and testify for long periods of time, and we worked on finding an accommodation to those needs and restrictions," he said.

"Ms. Donaldson had a front row seat to many of the instances outlined in the Mueller Report dealing with President Trump's alleged obstruction of justice and other abuses of power, which is why she is a key witness for the Committee in our ongoing work to hold the President, his associates, and members of his Administration accountable."

Earlier this month, the White House instructed Donaldson and Hicks not to hand over any documents related to their work within the Trump administration. Hicks testified before the committee Wednesday, but Justice Department officials largely blocked her from answering questions about her time in the Trump administration.