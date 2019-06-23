USPS worker shot, killed while making deliveries; suspect arrested

June 23 (UPI) -- A man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a United States Postal Service worker.

Caddo County spokesman John Prime said Antonio Williams, 52, was shot on Saturday morning in the City of Shreveport, La., while making deliveries at around 11:20 a.m.

Williams was later declared dead after being transported to a hospital.

Police said Michael Gentry, 32, shot Williams in the upper body multiple times.

Gentry was detained at Shreveport City Jail and held on $250,000 bond after participating in interviews with investigators.

The USPS, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration participated in Gentry's arrest and the investigation is ongoing.