Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes Northern California

June 23 (UPI) -- A magnitude 5.6 earthquake was reported Saturday night in Northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which was at a depth of 5.6 miles, was centered 3.7 miles southwest of Petrolia, as well as 36.7 miles from Eureka, the USGA reported.

It struck at 8:53 p.m. PDT.

There were no reports of major damage or injuries, and a tsunami didn't occur.

"We've got a lot of broken glass. It looks like maybe $300 worth of damage," Jacqui Harmon, an employee of Rays Food Place in Garberville, told Redheaded Blackbelt, which reports news in the Emerald Triangle.

There has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby in the past 10 days, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Over three years, an average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to data.

On Saturday morning, a series of eight earthquakes were recorded more than 200 miles off the coast of central Oregon, ranging between 3.2 and two at 5.4, according to the USGA.