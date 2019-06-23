Joe Sestak becomes 25th Democrat to run for U.S. president

June 23 (UPI) -- Joe Sestak, a former member of the U.S. House from Pennsylvania and U.S. Navy admiral, has become the 25th Democratic to announce he is running for president.

Sestak, 67, made the announcement Saturday on his campaign website.

"What Americans most want today is someone who is accountable to them, above self, above party, above any special interest ... a president who has the depth of global experience to restore America's leadership in the world to protect our American Dream at home ... and one who is trusted to restructure policies where too many see only the growth of inequity not of the economy," he said.

He joins a crowded field of 2020 election contenders that had to be pared for two 10-person debates Wednesday and Thursday in Miami.

Sestak acknowledged that "my announcement may be later than others for the honor of seeking the presidency" but said it was so he could "be there" with his adult daughter Alex, whose brain cancer had returned in the past year after first being diagnosed as a child.

He touted his 31 years of military service, including being a three-star admiral in the Navy. He graduated second second in his class at the United States Naval Academy, and received a master's degree and doctorate at Harvard.

Sestak said the "hour has become late to restore U.S. global leadership that convenes the world for two primary objectives that serve our collective well-being here at home: putting a brake on climate change and putting an end to an illiberal world order's injustices, from China's control of the 5G network to Russian interference in democratic elections."

Displacing President Donald Trump in 2020, he said, "would heal our nation's soul by regaining the trust of Americans -- all Americans -- by a president who the people know will remain accountable to them alone, no matter the cost to him."

Sestak served two terms in the House. In 2010, he defeated former Sen. Arlen Specter in a primary before losing to GOP Sen. Pat Toomey that fall. In 2016 he ran again for that seat, losing the primary to Katie McGinty, a Clinton administration official.