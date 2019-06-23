More Videos Press shift question mark to access a list of keyboard shortcuts Keyboard Shortcuts play/pause increase volume decrease volume seek forwards seek backwards toggle captions toggle fullscreen mute/unmute seek to % SPACE ↑ ↓ → ← c f m 0-9 Next Up This stormy scene looks like it should be a screensaver 00:32 facebook twitter Email linkedin pinterest reddit tumblr Link https://intranet2.upi.com/wdb/cms2019/stories.php?storyid=3881561292007&st_year=2019&jwsource=cl Copied 00:00 01:00 01:29 Play Live 01:28 Rounds of thunderstorms to pummel portions of central US

After days of deadly severe thunderstorms brought widespread damage across the southeastern and central United States, the threat for violent thunderstorms will continue across the center of the nation into Monday.

There were over 225 preliminary reports of wind damage and 30 reports of hail across the nation from Saturday's destructive storms, and two more days of active weather still lie ahead.

Storms that rapidly developed across the south-central Plains on Saturday night will continue to expand and intensify on Sunday as they push farther to the east.

After blasting Kansas City and Oklahoma City during Sunday morning church services, the storms will reach St. Louis and Chicago later in the day and eventually reach Dallas and Little Rock, Ark., o Sunday evening.

The main threats from Sunday's storms, much like on Saturday, will be to cause widespread incidents of damage to trees, power lines and roofs on account of strong wind gusts and localized flash flooding.

In addition, large hail and a few, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially in the southern half of Sunday's threat zone.

"The pattern could bring more than one severe thunderstorm per day to any one location," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski warned.

A broad area of disturbed weather consolidating into a more organized storm system that will ultimately track into the Great Lakes region by Monday night is the culprit behind the ongoing, unsettled conditions.

With plenty of warm, moist air being drawn northward into the Central states, multiple lines and clusters of thunderstorms can develop at almost any time of the day or night.

While enough rain can fall to produce rapid rises on smaller streams and creeks, not enough rain is expected to worsen or significantly alter the ongoing flooding on the Mississippi River.

However, enough rain may fall to send parts of the Arkansas and Missouri rivers back out over their banks.

For motorists traveling along portions of interstates 20, 30, 40, 44, 55, 70 and 80, rapid reductions in roadway visibility and blinding downpours could cause major delays and make driving difficult, and even dangerous.

Be sure to slow down in heavy downpours or on wet roadways to reduce the risk of hydroplaning when traveling at highway speeds, and never drive through water-covered roadways.

It is impossible to determine the depth of water on a roadway using only one's eyesight, and it only takes about 2 feet of water to carry away most vehicles.

"Remember to move indoors at the first rumble of thunder since it is at this time that you are at risk for being struck by lightning," Sosnowski added.

On Monday, the threat for locally severe thunderstorms will shift farther south into eastern Texas and western Louisiana, and repeat in parts of southern Arkansas.

Because the energy supporting the storm system will be lifting northward into the northern tier of the United States on Monday, the threat for widespread severe weather will be less in these areas than what it was farther north on Sunday.

There can still be incidents of damaging winds and especially flash flooding since the storms are forecast to move more slowly than those on Sunday.

Cities such as San Antonio, Houston, Tyler and Dallas, Texas, could be targeted with at least a few hours of wet weather on Monday.

Another, more organized area of severe weather will erupt across the Tennessee and Ohio River valleys on Monday as the storm system moves into the western Great Lakes region.

Outdoor sporting events, such as Major League Baseball games, could be delayed or even canceled as the storms roll through the region.

"The threat to lives and property from severe thunderstorms will shift focus from the central and southern Plains to the northern tier of the nation's midsection in the wake of this storm," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.

A northward push in the jet stream will be responsible for bringing about this change in the weather pattern during the middle and latter part of this week, giving the south-central U.S. a much-needed reprieve from the onslaught of relentless thunderstorms.