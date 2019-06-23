Authorities identify seven killed in New Hampshire motorcycle crash

June 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Hampshire on Sunday identified the victims of a deadly motorcycle crash on Friday evening.

A New Hampshire deputy attorney general released the identities of the seven members of the Jarheads MC motorcycle club, comprised of Massachusetts Marine Corps veterans and their supporters, including five men and two women.

The victims were identified as Michael Ferazzi, 62, Albert Mazza, 48, Daniel Periera, 58, Desma Oakes, 42 and Aaron Perry as well as 58-year-olds Joanne Corr and Edward Corr, a married couple from Massachusetts.

New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval determined all seven people died as a result of blunt trauma after a pickup truck collided with the group 10 eastbound motorcyclists in northern New Hampshire.

The driver of the truck was identified as 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, who was pulling a trailer while working for Westfield Transportation at the time of the crash.

An impromptu vigil was held for the victims at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 697 in the city of Whitman.

"All we can do is hug each other, console each other and if you need to cry, you cry," the post's quartermaster, Al Rainey, said.