1 dead, 10 injured in shooting outside of South Bend bar

June 23 (UPI) -- One person died and 10 other people were injured in a shooting outside of a bar in Indiana early Sunday morning.

St. Joseph County's Metro Homicide division identified the man who died as 27-year-old Brandon D. Williams, adding the other 10 victims had been identified and treated at area hospitals for gunshot injuries.

Police said they received a call reporting multiple shots fired outside of Kelly's Pub in South Bend at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arriving, police found Williams had sustained an apparent gunshot injury and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman issued a statement Sunday saying the County Police Department assisted South Bend Police Department with reports of multiple shooting as well as a crowd of "100 upset and angry citizens" that traveled from Kelly's Pub to a local hospital, prompting a lockdown.

St. Joseph County prosecutor's office spokeswoman, Jessica McBrier, told CNN that the suspect was still at large.

Sunday's shooting took place as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg left his 2020 presidential campaign trail to hold a town hall with the city's police chief after police fatally shot Erick Jack Logan, a 54-year-old black man who was allegedly breaking into cars with a knife.