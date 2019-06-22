Japanese team dominates New York SailGP race

Team France almost capsizes next to the Japanese team in New York's SailGP Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- High-tech racing sailboats navigated high winds and unpredictable conditions as they raced across the Hudson Bay this weekend for the New York SailGP.

The futuristic hydrofoiling catamarans, also called F50s, can hit speeds up to 50 mph. The Japanese team won two of the three races Friday and dominated again in the first face Saturday.

"We tried to manage the differences between the gusts and lulls," Japanese helmsman Nathan Outteridge told Sail World. "Downwind you can be speeding along at 40 knots but ahead of you there's a massive hole, so you had to be looking ahead. What was so good for us today was our whole team knew what the game plan was -- to expect anything and the team responded well."

The United States team won the second race Saturday.

The Australian team won the first race and finished in second for the other two races Friday.

"It was crazy out there," Australian helmsman Tom Slingsby and friend of Outteridge. "I don't think I've sailed in conditions like that before so there was a lot of safety involved just trying to get around the track."

Things were over before they started for the British team when the boat capsized from a strong wind that hit 30 minutes before the first race. All the sailors escaped without injury but the boat sustained damage to the top of the sail.

"All was going to plan with pre-start preparations, then we got hit by a massive gust of wind, the boat did a porpoise jump and we were over," British helsman Dylan Fletcher said. "It was devastating watching the other guys race around in the sun with that backdrop; we had been looking to show some of our performance and hopefully sneak a race win."