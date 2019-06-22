Body found believed to be missing automotive writer

The Calveras County Sheriff's Office posted this missing persons photo of David Gordon Johnson on a release last week. Deputies believe they recovered his body Thursday in the Mokelumne River. An autopsy will be done to confirm the identity of the body. Photo courtesy Calveras County Sheriff's Office.

June 22 (UPI) -- Deputies believe a body found Thursday in a California river is that of a freelance automotive writer who vanished after riding off on a motorcycle weeks ago.

David Gordon Johnson, 44, a journalist and contributor for Car and Driver, was road testing the motorcycle for Motorcyclist magazine, when he was reported missing on June 5.

Two days later, the motorcycle he has ridden was located at he Big Bar River Access near the town of Mokelumne Hilll, according to a sheriff's office release. By June 8, a large-scale search began with boards, ground search teams and scent-tracking dogs combing the riverbanks, an update showed.

Since then, detectives investigation has found evidence which leads them to believe that Johnson accidentally drowned in the Mokelumne River where the body was recovered, the release stated.

Johnson's fiancee, Jaclyn Trop, told CNN affiliate KCRA that she last heard from at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5 when he texted a friend to say he was sitting near a creek and headed home.

An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the identity of the body and cause of death.