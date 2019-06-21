June 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to host a congressional picnic Friday evening at the White House.

The event on the South Lawn is expected to begin at 5:45 EDT.

It's the second congressional picnic of Trump's administration, and is expected to include a menu by White House executive chef Cristeta Comerford, including fresh salad greens harvested from the White House garden.

"My husband and I are looking forward to tomorrow's congressional picnic," Melania Trump said Thursday. "It's an opportunity for elected officials to put aside differences and come together as a community."

Also in attendance will be Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence. The U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers will perform.