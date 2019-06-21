Members of the Secret Service stand watch over the congressional picnic. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump (L), Vice President Mike Pence (2nd-R) and Karen Pence host a congressional picnic for members of Congress and their families at the White House on Friday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed members of Congress and their families to the White House on Friday for a picnic on the first day of summer.

The Trumps revived the picnic -- complete with a ferris wheel -- after skipping the annual tradition last year.

"Let us put politics aside and let us enjoy the company of our friends and, to some extent, our competition but that's OK," the president said.

The picnic included a menu by White House executive chef Cristeta Comerford, including fresh salad greens harvested from the White House garden.

"My husband and I are looking forward to tomorrow's congressional picnic," Melania Trump said Thursday. "It's an opportunity for elected officials to put aside differences and come together as a community."

Also in attendance were Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence. The U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers performed.