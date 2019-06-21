Trump called off strikes against Iran, reports say

President Donald Trump meets Thursday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

A photo from the Iranian Defense Ministry shows new surface-to-air missile batteries in Okhordad, Iran. Photo by EPA-EFE

June 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump ordered an attack against targets in Iran late Thursday but changed his mind just hours before they were to begin, news reports said Friday.

Trump approved counter strikes after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a U.S. drone off Iran's southern coast. In a tweet, Trump called Tehran's move to shoot down the drone a "very big mistake."

The Washington Post, ABC News and CBS News reported Trump went back on his decision to retaliate against the advice of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton.

The planned strikes could have targeted Iranian surface-to-air missiles like the one used to target the drone.

Iran and the United States gave conflicting stories on what happened to the downed Navy RQ-4 drone. Tehran said it entered Iranian airspace while U.S. Central Command said it flew in international waters.

Trump gave no indication of a military strike during a speech Thursday, saying the unmanned aircraft could have been shot down without the leadership knowing.

"I find it hard to believe it was intentional," Trump said. "Let's see what happens. This is a new fly in the ointment -- what happened, shooting down the drone -- and this country will not stand for it."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., met with administration officials over the incident.

"The president may not intend to go to war here, but we're worried that he and the administration may bumble into a war," Schumer said.

Gen. Hossein Salami, commander of the IRGC, said shooting down the drone sent a clear, decisive, firm and accurate message.

"The message is that the guardians of the borders of Islamic Iran will decisively respond to the violation of any stranger to this land," he said. "The only solution for the enemies is to respect the territorial integrity and national interests of Iran."

Earlier Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order prohibiting U.S.-registered aircraft from flying over the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.