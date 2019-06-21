Supreme Court could rule on Census question Friday

The Supreme Court could rule Friday on whether the 2020 Census will include a question about citizenship status. Photo by Gil C/Shutterstock

June 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court could rule Friday morning on whether the 2020 census can include a question about citizenship.

The high court is expected to release opinions at 10 a.m. EDT Friday. The controversial question was included by the Trump administration to better enforce the Voting Rights Act. But Hispanic and civil rights groups said the question could scare off Latinos, meaning they wouldn't be counted.

New evidence from the hard drive of a now deceased Republican strategist appears to back up this claim. The files show the administration wanted to use the responses to give Republicans and non-Hispanic white people a political advantage as new voting districts are drawn based on the data from the census.

The constitutionally mandated census requires a head count of every person in the United States regardless of citizenship status.

In a separate case, a Maryland judge had previously decided that the discrimination and conspiracy allegations lacked supporting evidence. That changed when the hard drive was discovered. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge George Hazel issued an order to block the question, reversing his previous decision, saying the claim "raises a substantial issue."

That case has been appealed to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Last week, the American Civil Liberties Union asked the Supreme Court to delay its decision until the lower court can review the new evidence as to the motives for the census question.

The clock is ticking, though, because the Census Bureau has to start printing forms, letters and mailings by July 1.

Three judges, including Hazel, have blocked the census question but the Supreme Court has the final say on the matter.