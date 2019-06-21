Iranian Americans call for regime change, sanctions in D.C. protest

A demonstrator chants during a march down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Thousands of Iranian Americans rallied outside the U.S. State Department and White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday to push for a regime change and increased sanctions on Tehran.

The event, organized by the Organization of Iranian American Communities, included appearances by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, former Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Jack Keane, former Sen. Robert Torricelli, D-N.J., and Adam Ereli, former deputy spokesman for the State Department ambassador.

Richardson called for democratic elections, gender equality, a market economy and a non-nuclear Iran.

Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, spoke from Europe by video feed. She presented a 10-point plan to push democracy in Iran.

"Yes, the disgraceful demonization campaign against the Iranian Resistance in the pro-appeasement media seeks to perpetuate the narrative that the people of Iran are better off with the theocratic rule of the mullahs; There is no alternative, and don't even think or talk about it," she said.

"Their conclusion is: The religious fascism must be appeased and there are no other options."

In addition for increased sanctions on the Iranian regime, demonstrators called for the United States to designate the Ministry of Intelligence and Security as a foreign terrorist organization.