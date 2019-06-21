Fire, explosion at gas refinery rocks Philadelphia

June 21 (UPI) -- A large explosion rocked a gas refinery in Philadelphia early Friday, sending gasoline futures up more than 3 percent.

The blast at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery jolted residents from their sleep at 4 a.m. and aftershocks were felt as far away as New Jersey. Residents who live near the facility were ordered to shelter in place. No injuries were immediately reported.

The fire, contained on the property, wasn't immediately brought under control. Firefighters are working with the refinery emergency operations team to hose down equipment to keep it cool.

More than 120 Philadelphia firefighters and 51 pieces of equipment responded to the fire.

The Platt Bridge was closed and portions of Interstate 76 were shut down.

Deputy fire commissioner Craig Murphy said the fire ignited in a vat of butane gas, which later exploded. Smaller explosions ignited as the fire reached other fuel pipes across the complex.

One worker was in the refinery when the explosion happened but was far enough away to avoid serious harm.

Neighbors said debris from the refinery rained down from the sky into their yards.

The PES Philadelphia Refining Complex is the largest refinery on the East Coast and employs about 1,000 people.