Apollo 11 artifacts, memorabilia auctioned off in Massachusetts

A selection of items from the Apollo 11 moon landing missions was auctioned off by a Massachusetts auction house on Thursday night. File Photo courtesy NASA | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts auction house sold a variety of items from the Apollo 11 moon landing mission on Thursday, ahead of its 50th anniversary.

RR Auction offered a lot of more than 150 items including Apollo 11 memorabilia, such as signed photos and plaques as well as flight plans and a signed American flag that the astronauts carried with them on the mission.

A Robbins medallion that Neil Armstrong brought on the mission fetched the highest price out of any item, selling for $45,078.

One of the other highest selling items was a film roll featuring 70-mm positives from the mission, which includes photos taken by Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, including Armstrong's first photograph after taking his first steps on the moon.

The roll of film sold for $11,718.

The two astronauts were the first to set foot on the moon on July 20, 1969, as part of the mission that captivated the imagination of Americans.