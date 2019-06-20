June 20 (UPI) -- The House Judiciary Committee continued its follow-up to special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election on Thursday in the Rayburn House Office Building.

The 10 a.m. hearing is part two of its follow-up hearing that started June 10 when the committee took testimony from former adviser to President Richard Nixon and key Watergate investigation figure John Dean.

Witnesses include Carrie Cordero of the Center for a New American Security; Richard Hasen, University of California, Irvine School of Law; Alina Polyakova of the Brookings Institution; and Saikrishna Prakash of the University of Virginia School of Law.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler has been trying to get Mueller to testify about the Justice Department's two-year investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election as part of the follow-up investigation.