Police: Sacramento officer seriously injured in shooting

June 20 (UPI) -- A female Sacramento police officer was in serious condition Wednesday after being shot with a rifle while responding to a domestic violence situation, according to officials.

Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler told the press that the situation was still "very, very active" as the suspect was not in custody and had recently fired at police who were on the scene at the Noralto neighborhood residence.

The officer was shot shortly after 6 p.m. in the yard of the Noralto residence while escorting a woman who was involved in a domestic situation to the location to gather some of her belongings, Chandler said.

"Due to the suspect being armed with a rifle actively shooting more than the original shooting, our officers maintained cover in safe positions until we were able to get an armored vehicle in the area," he said.

Officers with the vehicle were able to rescue the downed officer shortly before 7 p.m. and transport her to a local hospital.

Chandler said they had initially received a domestic disturbance call before noon and met the woman at a separate location at around 3:30 p.m. before heading to the Noralto residence where the shooting occurred.

"This is a very unique situation," he said, as the suspect has fired at officers multiple times over a two-hour period.

Chandler said officers on the scene have not made verbal contact with the suspect, but "we've had multiple officers fire their weapons at the suspect."

He said the woman who reported the domestic disturbance call is safe and was removed from the location.