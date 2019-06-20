June 20 (UPI) -- A female Sacramento police officer died Thursday after a gunman opened fire on officers responding to a domestic disturbance call, officials said.

Acting Sacramento Police Chief Dave Paletta said Tara O'Sullivan, 26, died in the hospital following surgery.

A procession of marked cars with lights and sirens on transferred O'Sullivan's body to the coroner's office, he said.

"We are devasted tonight," Paletta said. "There are no words to convey the depth of sadness we feel or how heartbroken we are for the family of our young, brave officer."

RELATED Gunman killed in by police after opening fire on Dallas courthouse

Mayor Darrell Steinberg said she was a hero and should be remembered as a groundbreaker.

"This is a horrible night for the city of Sacramento," he said.

The suspect was still holed up on the Noralto property where the shooting occurred and as of 11:30 p.m. was "firing randomly," Paletta said.

RELATED Autopsy report shows UNCC shooting victims died of multiple gunshots

"This continues to be an active incident," he said.

Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler said the area was still dangerous and the public should stay away.

Residents in the area have been evacuated to Noralto Elementary School, Chandler said, adding that the number of people at the shelter was not known.

RELATED Four injured in shooting at Toronto Raptors championship parade

O'Sullivan was shot shortly after 6 p.m. in the yard of the Noralto neighborhood residence while escorting a woman who was involved in a domestic situation to the location to gather some of her belongings, Chandler told reporters in a briefing Wednesday, referring to it as a "very, very active" situation.

"Due to the suspect being armed with a rifle actively shooting more than the original shooting, our officers maintained cover in safe positions until we were able to get an armored vehicle in the area," he said.

Officers with the vehicle were able to rescue the downed O'Sullivan shortly before 7 p.m. and transport her to a local hospital.

Chandler said they had initially received a domestic disturbance call before noon and met the woman at a separate location at around 3:30 p.m. before heading to the Noralto residence where the shooting occurred.

Chandler said officers on the scene have not made verbal contact with the suspect, but "we've had multiple officers fire their weapons at the suspect."

He said the woman who reported the domestic disturbance call is safe and was removed from the location.

O'Sullivan is the first Sacramento Police officer to have been killed in the line of duty in 20 years, since William C. Bearn, Jr., was fatally shot Feb. 8, 1999, while responding to a traffic stop with a wanted suspect.